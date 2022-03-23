Brenden Locke Signs with Lions
March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions acquired forward Brenden Locke today. The 24 year old Ontario native standout in his most recent season with Cornwell University in the United States.
The 2020-2021 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19, however in the 2019-2020 season, he accumulated a total of 8 goals and 18 assists which ranks him as the second best scorer on his team.
Locke began his journey in 2012-2013 in the AAA midget with the Kapuskasing Flyers and then moved to the NOJHL (Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League) with the Abitibi Eskimos until 2015. The forward continued his junior career in the OJHL (Ontario Junior Hockey League) before being recruited by Cornell University in the United States in 2017.
Brenden Locke will join the Lions, effective immediately, in their quest for a playoff spot.
