Gooch Nets Hat-Trick as Royals Steamroll Railers

March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Worcester Railers, 6-3, Tuesday, Mar. 22 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 22 of 25 shots while Railers goalie Ken Appleby saved 27 of 32 shots.

Worcester scored the game's opening goal on their first of two power plays in the game. Steve Jandric deflected a shot from Cole Coskey past Hawkey's blocker for his first professional career goal. The early lead lasted until the final 26 seconds of the period, when Garret Cockerill threw a shot on net from the blue line that went between Appleby's pads. Cockerill's fourth goal of the season sent the game into the second period tied 1-1.

Royals defeat the Worcester Railers at Santander Arena, 6-3.

Both teams scored a pair of goals in the middle period. Trevor Gooch tallied his first of four-points in the game with an assist on Patrik Bajkov's 21st goal of the season. Worcester responded back with a pair of goals to take their first and only lead of the game.

Max Newton scored his first goal of the season on a wrap-around attempt that had the puck bank off of Hawkey's left pad and into the back of the net. Minutes later on a Royals' power play, Jacob Hayhurst stripped Brad Morrison of the puck at center ice and beat Hawkey with a dangle to go as Reading's ninth short handed goal allowed this season.

Kirk MacDonald & Trevor Gooch speak with the media after the Royals 6-3 win over Worcester on Mar. 22, 2022: https://youtu.be/VUpqxwHnTMY

Gooch responded with his first of three goals in the game. Gooch's second hat-trick of the season began late into the second period off of a Morrison shot that rebounded off of Appleby's right pad. Gooch settled the puck and snapped the puck past the Railers' netminder diving save attempt to tie the game heading into the third period, 3-3.

The top two goal scorers for Reading led a final period of regulation dominated by the Royals. Jacob Pritchard fed Thomas Ebbing a centering pass as he skated into the slot for Ebbing's 23rd goal of the season. Trevor Gooch sealed the sixth Royals hat-trick of the season with an empty net goal. Gooch beat Matt Sredl to the puck at the top of Worcester's zone and skated in alone on the vacant net after poke checking the puck past the Railers' defenseman for his team leading 28th goal of the season.

The Royals host the Worcester Railers Wednesday, Mar. 23rd, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

