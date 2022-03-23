Fuel Win Wednesday Night vs Wheeling

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first of four games this week, the Indy Fuel hosted Central Division rival Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. After heading into the first period tied, the Fuel would score three unanswered goals and eventually earn a 4-1 win.

Controlling the majority of the first period, the Nailers would be the first team to get on the board. Picking up a loose puck behind the net, Matt Alfaro circled the Fuel defensive zone before firing a shot over the shoulder of Mitch Gillam. Scoring his first ECHL goal, Tanner Butler tied the game when he pounced on a rebound and shoved the puck past Louis-Phillip Guindon.

Throughout the first half of the second period, the two teams would trade chances but nobody would be able to break through. Scoring just past the midway point of the period, Chad Yetman fed Seamus Malone a centering pass and he one-timed the puck past Guindon to give the Fuel a 2-1 lead. Indy would hold on to their lead for the remainder of the period and take a one-goal lead into the second intermission.

Killing off a penalty early in the third, the Nailers would hold off a handful of chances from the Fuel. Scoring his 27th goal of the season Spencer Watson would give the Fuel a 3-1 after a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Jan Mandat and Jacob LeGuerrier. Bryan Lemos would put home the empty-net goal with :43 seconds remaining and earn the Fuel a 4-1 win on Wednesday night.

