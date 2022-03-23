Macdonald Scores Late, Rabbits Move into Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win over Lions

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A late breakaway goal from Ayden MacDonald broke the stalemate and led the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 2-1 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GVL 1 0 1 2

TR 1 0 0 1

Despite being outshot 10-3 in the first period, the Swamp Rabbits remained square with the Lions thanks to one goal from each side. Trois-Rivieres' Ryan Romeo scored the first goal of the night at the 14:32 mark on an in-tight opportunity. Bobby Russell started his 22nd birthday off right, bringing the game back to even just 1:01 later, his fourth goal of the season.

The Swamp Rabbits warmed up offensively, dominating puck possession and shots on goal in the second frame. Even while facing two penalties, the Rabbits outshot the Lions 11-6 in the second period and successfully killed both Lions power-plays.

Late in the third period, Anthony Rinaldi fed Ayden MacDonald as he went streaking down the ice, and Macdonald buried the breakaway goal at the 17:50 mark, his seventh goal in the last four games and sealed the Swamp Rabbits victory.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 27-25-4-3, while the Lions fall to 25-25-3-1. Greenville's win is the team's 11th in its last 14 games and has lifted the Swamp Rabbits over the Orlando Solar Bears and into the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division.

Greenville will travel to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday for a meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.

