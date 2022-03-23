Grizzlies Gameday: Tulsa Visits Maverik Center for First Time this Season

March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa Oilers (29-27-3-2, 63 points, .516 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (36-22-2-1, 75 points, .615 Win %)

Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the first of a three-game series vs Tulsa. It's also the opener of a 6 game homestand. Utah is home for 8 of their last 11 regular season games. Watch out for Luka Burzan, who has a point in 10 of his last 14 games. It's the 6th of 8 season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 3-2 vs Tulsa this season with all 5 games taking place at BOK Center.

Games This Week

Wednesday - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm - Bud Light College Night.

Friday, March 25, 2022 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm - AFCU Friday. Ladies Night.

Saturday, March 26, 2022 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm - Singles Night.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Games Last Week

March 18, 2022 - Utah 2 Idaho 0 - Trent Miner ties franchise record for shutouts in a single season. Luke Martin scored with 6:44 left to break the scoreless tie. James Shearer scored his first pro goal with 1:57 left on an empty net.

March 19, 2022 - Utah 1 Idaho 6 - Ben Tardif scored his 16th goal of the year. Luka Burzan picked up his 17th assist. Idaho's Ryan Dmowski had 5 goals and 1 assist. AJ White had 5 assists.

Trent Miner Ties Franchise Record

The 21-year-old goaltender leads the league with 5 shutouts. The 5 shutouts tied a Grizzlies single season franchise record with Mike Bales, who had 5 clean sheets in the 2000-01 season. Miner had 1 shutout last season for Colorado (AHL) as he has 6 pro shutouts in only 31 games. In 20 games this season Miner has a 12-8 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.61 goals against average. The 30 save shutout on March 18 at Idaho was the most shots he has seen in a shutout this season.

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout vs Kalamazoo on December 6, 2021.

Trent Miner - 28 save shutout vs Wichita on December 15, 2021.

Trent Miner - 30 save shutout at Idaho on March 18, 2022.

Grizzlies Single Season Shutout Leaders

Trent Miner - 5 (2021-22).

Mike Bales - 5 (2000-01)

Joe Cannata - 4 (2018-19).

Igor Bobkov - 4 (2014-15).

Alfie Michaud - 4 (2005-06).

Tommy Salo - 4 (1995-96).

Walker and Shearer to Make Home Debut

Defenseman James Shearer and forward Johnny Walker each made their pro debut on March 18 at Idaho. Shearer scored a goal with 1:57 left in regulation on the 18th in a 2-0 win and Walker had 1 assist. Both players are expected to make their home debut on March 23 vs Tulsa.

First Place Grizzlies

Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a .615 points percentage. Utah has played in 61 of 72 games in the regular season. If the season ended today the .615 % would be the 5th best season in franchise history.

Best Points % in Team History

2019-20 season: .637 (Season cancelled on March 14, 2020)

1995-96 season: .622 (Turner Cup Champions).

1997-98 season: .622 (Lost in 1st round)

1999-2000 season: .622 (Lost in 2nd round)

2021-22 season: .625 (12 games left in the regular season.

Season Series vs Tulsa

Utah is 3-1-1 vs Tulsa this season. In the last 5 years at Maverik Center vs Tulsa the Grizz are 8-5. Mason Mannek (2 goals, 3 assists) and Luke Martin (1 goal, 4 assists) each has 5 points vs Tulsa in 5 games.

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 1 (Dec 12 2021)

Utah 4 @ Tulsa 3 (Dec 9 2021)

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 7 (Dec 8 2021)

Utah 5 @ Tulsa 6 (Nov 28 2021) OT

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 1 (Nov 27 2021)

Charle-Edouard D'Astous for Defenseman of the Year

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 5 of his last 7 games (4 goals, 4 assists) and a goal in 4 of his last 6. D'Astous lead all league defenseman with 23 goals and 51 points. He leads the team in power play goals (8), power play points (20) and shots among defenseman (170). D'Astous has a point in 32 different games this season, which leads the club. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 6 game winning goals and that doesn't include the shootout game winner at Rapid City on March 4. D'Astous also has a penalty minute in 12 of his last 16 games. His most dramatic game winner came with 2 seconds left in regulation at Idaho on Jan. 5, 2022.

Former Grizzlies Forward Hayden Hodgson Signs NHL Deal with Flyers

Hayden Hodgson signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Hodgson has 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) in 44 games for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 18 goals are tied for the team lead. Hodgson is a teammate in Lehigh Valley with former Grizzlies forward Charlie Gerard. The Phantoms are also the team that goaltender Garrett Metcalf played on for 2 months.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 23 goals and 51 points. D'Astous also leads league D-men with 6 game winning goals and 8 power play goals. Ben Tardif leads all rookies with 7 shorthanded points. Tardif is tied for 2nd among rookies with 47 points. Connor McDonald leads all league defenseman with 4 shorthanded assists. Trent Miner leads the league with 5 shutouts.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 36-22-2-1

Home record: 19-9. Utah has outscored opponents 101 to 81 at home.

Road record: 17-13-2-1.

Win percentage: .615. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 75.

Last 10: 5-5.

Goals per game: 3.33 (Tied 10th) Goals for: 203.

Goals against per game: 3.20 (13th) Goals Against: 195.

Shots per game: 32.15 (11th)

Shots against per game: 31.93 (16th)

Power Play: 34 for 191 - 17.8 % (19th)

Penalty Kill: 193 for 251- 76.9 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 842. 13.80 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 9.

Record When Scoring First: 17-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 26 of 61 games this season. Utah is 19-14-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 13-4-2-1. 20 of the 61 games have been decided by 1. 17 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 11-6 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (61).

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (23).

Assists: Ben Tardif (31)

Points: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (51)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+21)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Mason Mannek leads active Grizzlies with 90.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (20)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (12).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher/Tardif (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (201) D'Astous leads active Grizz with 170.

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (12 for 71). 16.9 %. - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (6).

Wins: Peyton Jones (15).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.918).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.63)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 50 81 65 6 1 203 Utah Grizzlies 632 682 613 33 1970

Opposition 70 55 67 2 1 195 Opposition 635 665 628 19 1957

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has the 2nd best points percentage in the Western Conference at .615. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals, including 2 on March 12 vs Kansas City. Utah is 13-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 19-9 at home this season and have outscored opponents 102 to 81 at home. Utah is 10-14-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 10 wins when trailing after 1 is the most in the league. Utah is 13-3 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 24-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 20-8-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 13-4-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is outscoring opponents 81 to 55 in the 2nd periods this season. Utah is 19-14-2 when the opposition scores first.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.