BGSU Forward Sam Craggs Signs with Toledo
March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Forward Sam Craggs has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye.
Craggs, a native of Elmhurst, Illinois, just completed his senior season at Bowling Green, posting 14 points (9G, 5A) and 80 penalty minutes over 37 games for the Falcons. This past season he was one of just five Falcons to appear in all 37 games. Craggs leaves the Falcons as their all-time leader in career games played with 181 and finished ninth all-time in penalty minutes with 295. He set the career games played mark at BGSU in game one of the CCHA Mason Cup Quarterfinal series. The 25-year-old also scored 30 goals with 34 assists and plus 21 in his college career.
Three times in his career, the 6'1", 200-pound forward was named not only a WCHA Scholar-Athlete but also three times he landed on the WCHA All-Academic list. Craggs is the younger brother of Lukkas Craggs who the Walleye have faced this year with the Cincinnati Cyclones.
