Barracuda Assign Joseph Garreffa to Oilers

March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday that the AHL's San Jose Barracuda have assigned forward Joseph Garreffa, who was playing in Orlando, to the Oilers. In exchange, the Oilers send future considerations to Orlando for compensation.

Garreffa, 22, is on an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda - who are not affiliated with an ECHL club - allowing San Jose to assign him to Tulsa. The speedy forward has 64 points (22G, 42A) in 97 ECHL games between Allen and Orlando. The 5'9, 187 lbs. forward has also appeared in 13 AHL games with San Jose over his career.

"Joe brings a lot of speed and a scoring touch to our lineup," said head coach Rob Murray of his newest acquisition. "I coached against him last season when he was in Allen. I can tell you I held my breath every time he was on the ice. I'm really excited to get him here!"

The Toronto, ON native played 297 OHL games, registering 315 points (108G, 207A) between Kitchener and Ottawa.

In exchange for the reassignment, the Oilers send a future considerations deal to the Orlando Solar Bears, which will be completed after the conclusion of the ECHL season.

