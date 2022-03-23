Royals Seek Weekday Series Sweep vs. Railers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Wednesday, Mar. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the eleventh of twelve meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Railers have won three of their last five games while the Royals have won five of their last seven games.

Reading defeated Worcester in their last meeting, 6-3, Tuesday, Mar. 22 at Santander Arena. A hat-trick from Trevor Gooch and multi-point games from Patrick Bajkov and Brad Morrison propelled the Royals over the Railers at home. Reading is 8-2-0-0 this season against Worcester and have won eight of the previous nine meetings.

Erik Jesberger previews the game on Mar. 23, 2022.

Worcester opened the scoring courtesy of Steve Jandric's first professional career goal. A shot from Cole Coskey at the top of Reading's zone was deflected by Jandric past Hayden Hawkey's blocker for a Railers' power play goal. The Royals responded on a goal that Ken Appleby let in through his five-hole. Garret Cockerill threw a shot on net from the blue-line that went underneath the 6'4" netminder to tie the game with 26 seconds remaining in the opening period,1-1.

The score remained tied heading into the final period of regulation after both teams scored two goals each in the second period. Trevor Gooch tallied his first of four-points in the game with an assist on Patrik Bajkov's 21st goal of the season. Max Newton scored his first goal of the season for Worcester on a wrap-around attempt before Jacob Hayhurst scored on a short-handed breakaway to put the Railers ahead with five minutes remaining in the middle period.

Reading took over the rest of the game with four straight goals. Gooch tied the game late into the second period with his first of three goals in the game. Six minutes into the third period, Jacob Pritchard fed Thomas Ebbing his 50th pro career goal with a pass into the slot to score his fifth game winning goal of the season. Gooch extended Reading's lead on a slapshot blast past Appleby's glove for his second goal of the game. Gooch completed his second hat-trick of the season and sealed the game with an empty net goal in the final minute of regulation.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their fifth consecutive game against a divisional opponent. Reading hoists a 35-14-6-2 record with a .684 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .657 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .526 point percentage while Trois-Rivières jumps to fourth place with .509 point percentages and Maine falls to fifth place with a .500 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .448 point percentage in 58 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

MENTAL HEALTH/RECOVERY NIGHT - 3/25/22

A portion of ticket sales will benefit organizations that support mental health

AUTISM ACCEPTANCE NIGHT - 3/26/22

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Philipp Grubauer bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Barbers on the concourse

Specialty jersey

Slapshot's birthday/Mascot Madness

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

BATTLE OF THE BADGES - 3/27/22

Badges Game - 11:30 a.m.

First Responders Night

Faith and Family Night

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Team trading cards giveaway

Specialty jersey

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (First Responders)

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

