The Bridgeport Report: Week 9

December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Chris Terry extended his scoring streak to a season-high seven games and Austin Czarnik and Otto Koivula each had a strong weekend in their return from the New York Islanders, helping the Bridgeport Islanders (8-13-1-2) capture two points in two games at home.

Terry has two goals and seven assists for nine points since Nov. 24th, pushing his season total to a team-best eight goals and 20 points. He is tied for ninth among all American Hockey League players in scoring. Koivula (three goals) and Czarnik (one goal, two assists) both returned from the NHL and collected three points last weekend, while Andy Andreoff (one goal, two assists) also had a trio of points to extend his scoring streak to four games.

The Islanders lit the lamp five times in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday night, continuing a five-game homestand at Webster Bank Arena. Koivula scored twice and Czarnik had three points for the second straight game, as Bridgeport posted four of the final five goals to bounce back from an early 3-1 deficit. Koivula's second of the night at 7:52 of the third period held up as the decisive tally. Terry and Andreoff also scored once and added an assist, while Mitch Vande Sompel registered two helpers. Cory Schneider (3-6-0) made 22 saves on 26 shots to earn his third straight victory.

Koivula scored his third goal in two days and Grant Hutton also found the back of the net on Sunday afternoon, but the Islanders suffered a 3-2 loss to the Belleville Senators at home. Bridgeport allowed its quickest goal to start a game this season (0:33) but battled back to take a 2-1 lead in the third period. That was erased by consecutive goals from Belleville's Lassi Thomson and Cedric Pare and the Senators took both games of the season series by a 3-2 final. Jakub Skarek (5-6-2) made 29 saves.

Bridgeport completes its homestand tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins (10-6-3-1), a game that was rescheduled from Dec. 4th due to league Covid-19 protocols affecting the Bruins. The Islanders move on to Charlotte, N.C. this weekend for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader against the Charlotte Checkers (11-10-2-0) at Bojangles Coliseum. Fans can also follow all of the live action via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 15 vs. Providence Bruins (7 p.m.) - The Islanders face Boston's affiliate for the fourth time this season and third of six games at Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport is 1-1-0-1 against Providence this year, scoring a season-high six goals in a 6-4 win on Oct. 30th and earning a point in a 2-1 shootout loss on Oct. 17th. The Bruins edged Bridgeport, 3-2, in their last tilt on Nov. 26th.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at Charlotte Checkers (6 p.m.) - The Islanders make their first trip to Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday, looking to even the season series following a 3-2 setback at home Dec. 5th. Bridgeport and Charlotte will meet eight times this season, four times in North Carolina and four in Connecticut.

Sunday, Dec. 19 at Charlotte Checkers (1 p.m.) - The Atlantic Division rivals clash for the third time in two weeks on Sunday afternoon. The 1 p.m. puck drop will be Bridgeport's earliest start time of the season so far.

Ice Chips

Terry Christmas: Chris Terry has points in seven straight games dating back to Nov. 24th, the longest scoring streak for any Bridgeport player this season. He has two goals and seven assists during that span and a team-leading 20 points overall, tied for ninth among all AHL players. Terry is also tied for third in the AHL in shots on goal (74). The Islanders are 4-2-1-1 when he scores a goal this season and 3-0-1-1 when he has at least two points.

Austin Scoring Often: Austin Czarnik has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last five games, including back-to-back three-point efforts from Nov. 27th to Dec. 11th that bookended his first stint with the New York Islanders this season. He is third on Bridgeport's scoring list (15 points in 20 games) and currently ranks second in goals (six) and shots (56). He leads the club in power-play goals (three). Czarnik, who turned 29 years old on Sunday, scored once and added two assists in four NHL games earlier this month.

Otto-Matic: Otto Koivula has recorded at least one point in all but three AHL games since Oct. 17th, improving his total over the weekend to 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 contests. He is second on the club in scoring and tied for first in assists. Koivula has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last three outings and one assist in three NHL games with the New York Islanders this season.

Quick Hits: Andy Andreoff has at least one point in six of his last seven AHL games... Cory Schneider has a 2.32 GAA and .916 save percentage during his three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-6-0... The Islanders are 8-3-1-1 when scoring at least three goals, but 0-10-0-1 when scoring two or fewer... Bridgeport went 1-for-6 on the power play in Sunday's setback to Belleville, tied for their most opportunities on the man advantage in a game this season...

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry (8)

Assists: Otto Koivula, Chris Terry (12)

Points: Chris Terry (20)

Plus/Minus: Michael Dal Colle, Seth Helgeson, Jeff Kubiak (+3)

Penalty Minutes: Seth Helgeson (35)

Shots: Chris Terry (74)

Games Played: Simon Holmstrom, Kyle MacLean (24)

Wins: Jakub Skarek (5)

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (7-11-5) celebrated their first win at UBS Arena on Saturday, skating to a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Noah Dobson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and a pair of former Devils - Andy Greene and Zach Parise - all scored for the Islanders, while Mat Barzal and Bridgeport grad Oliver Wahlstrom had two assists each. The win marked the Islanders first in their new home and more importantly, gave the club points in five of their last six games (2-1-3). New York returns to action tonight with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar's Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.