Heat Announce Schedule Updates

December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







The Heat will now face off against the Bakersfield Condors for the game originally scheduled for December 1, postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Condors, on Monday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. All tickets purchased for the December 1 date will be honored at that time.

Additionally, the March 25 game against the Abbotsford Canucks will now start at 6:00 p.m. rather than 7:00 p.m. to accommodate elements of Latin Celebration Night entertainment. Further details will be available as game night approaches.

