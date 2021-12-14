Barron Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Justin Barron Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, December 15th at 8:00pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2021
- Coyotes Recall Moser from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Covid-19 Protocol Update: December 14, 2021 - Stockton Heat
- Heat Announce Schedule Updates - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview vs. Tucson: December 14 & 15 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Max McCormick Recalled by Seattle - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Dostal - San Diego Gulls
- Fulcher Returns on Reassignment, Myer Signs PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi, Checkers Sign Liam Pecararo to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Barron Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Recall Isaac Johnson and Bobby Lynch - Manitoba Moose
- Hockey Holidays Ticket Package Available December 18 - Charlotte Checkers
- Reichel, Soderblom and McLaughlin Removed from Protocols - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 9 - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Collect 5,168 Bears from Teddy Bear Toss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Poturalski Goes to Canes - Chicago Wolves
- Game #19: Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.