Covid-19 Protocol Update: December 14, 2021

STOCKTON, Calif. - In accordance with California Department of Public Health requirements issued on Monday, December 13, the Stockton Heat announce the following updates to COVID-19 safety protocols at Stockton Arena:

Effective December 15 and lasting through at least January 15, masks must be worn at all times at indoor public settings, including Heat games, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, fans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 must show a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of puck drop or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of puck drop to attend Heat home games.

For more information on where to get tested or vaccinated against COVID-19, visit SJReady.org.

