Poturalski Goes to Canes

December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that center Andrew Poturalski has been recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

Poturalski is the American Hockey League's reigning Player of the Week after he piled up 10 points (3G, 7A) in three games at Texas to help the Wolves extend their winning streak to nine games. With Poturalski serving as captain, Chicago has jumped out to the best start in franchise history with a 17-4-1-1 record.

The 27-year-old Williamsville, New York, native paces the AHL in points (34) and assists (22) and shares the league lead in goals (12). He's attempting to become the first player since Philadelphia's Peter White to lead the AHL in scoring in back-to-back seasons. White accomplished the feat in 1996-97 and 1997-98.

Poturalski played in two games for Carolina during the 2016-17 season, but figures to make his first NHL appearance since April 6, 2017, tonight when the the Hurricanes visit the Minnesota Wild.

The Central Division-leading Wolves host second-place Manitoba at 11 a.m. Thursday, then welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday for Superhero Night. The first 5,000 fans receive a Wolves 2022 Wall Calendar, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions. For ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.