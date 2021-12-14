Syracuse Crunch Weekly

Following a week of postponed games due to AHL Covid-19 protocols affecting their opponents, the Crunch returned to the ice and collected one win in three games in Week 9.

Syracuse began with a home match against the Cleveland Monsters. Despite a 35-16 shots advantage in the game, the Crunch dropped an 8-3 decision to the Monsters. The Crunch began a three-game road trip with a pair of games at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte Friday and Saturday. Syracuse won, 5-3, in the opener before the Checkers responded with a 5-3 win in the finale, scoring four goals in just over seven minutes late in the third period to erase a 3-1 Crunch lead.

The Crunch take on a Canadian trifecta in Week 10, starting in Toronto before coming home to host Belleville and Laval.

TOP PERFORMERS

Simon Ryfors led the way for the Crunch in Week 9, notching four points in three games. The Swede recorded his first two multi-point games in North America, posting one goal and one assist on consecutive nights in Charlotte.

With goals in three of the last four games, Ryfors now has eight points (4g, 4a) in 20 games this season. Last season, Ryfors ranked sixth overall in the SHL in scoring with 45 points (25g, 20a) in 51 games. He signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning in May.

***

Defenseman Ryan Jones keyed the Crunch's Friday win at Charlotte with his first career multi-goal game. The second-year pro blasted home a shot to give the Crunch a 4-1 lead and then delivered the insurance goal into an empty net late in the third to secure the win. His game-winner was also the first of his AHL career.

Jones, 25, also had an assist on Saturday, giving him three points during the week and moving him to five (2g, 3a) in 20 games in his first campaign in Syracuse.

BARRE-BOULET, WALCOTT CLIMB THE CHARTS

Alex Barré-Boulet recorded three points (1g, 2a) in his first three games in Syracuse this season. His power-play goal in Friday's win at Charlotte was the 70th of his Crunch career, which moved the fourth-year pro into a tie with Mathieu Darche for ninth place on the Crunch's all-time goal scoring list. Barré-Boulet has skated in 147 career games with the Crunch; Darche-currently the Lightning's Director of Hockey Operations-recorded his 70 goals in 205 games.

Barré-Boulet is two goals shy of matching Cory Conacher for the most scored by a player during the Lightning affiliation.

This past week, forward Daniel Walcott moved past former teammates Tanner Richard and Luke Witkowski into eight place in all-time games played with the Crunch at 262. He is one game away from tying Mike Angelidis for seventh on the list; Ben Thomas has the most games during the Lightning era with 290.

UPCOMING: TORONTO, BELLEVILLE, LAVAL

The Crunch faceoff against their three Canadian foes in Week 10.

First up is Wednesday's match at Coca-Cola Coliseum against the Toronto Marlies in the Crunch's first trip to Canada since March 2020. The Crunch and Marlies are scheduled for four meetings during the 2021-22 season; in 2019-20 the Crunch posted a 3-1-0-0 mark against Toronto including a 2-1 win in their last match March 7, 2020.

Syracuse returns home to begin a three-game homestand prior to the holiday break with games against Belleville and Laval Friday and Saturday respectively. The Senators (11-11-0-0) knocked off the Crunch, 3-2, in Syracuse back in November. The Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 4-0, at Upstate Medical University Arena Nov. 6. The Senators and Rocket (11-10-2-0) are the two teams directly ahead of the Crunch in the North Division.

WEEK 9 RESULTS

Wednesday, Dec. 8 | Game 18 vs. Cleveland | L, 8-3

Cleveland 4 1 3 - 8 Shots: 9-1-6-16 PP: 2/4

Syracuse 0 3 0 - 3 Shots: 10-17-8-35 PP: 3/9

2nd Period-Hudon 5 (Dumont, Barré-Boulet), 9:18 (PP). Hudon 6 (Barré-Boulet, Day), 14:13 (PP). Morand 2 (Watling, Huntington), 14:49 (PP). . . . Lagace 1-3-0 (10 shots-5 saves), Miftakhov ND (6 shots-3 saves) A-4,011

Friday, Dec. 10 | Game 19 at Charlotte | W, 5-3

Syracuse 2 2 1 - 5 Shots: 8-7-7-22 PP: 1/3

Charlotte 0 1 2 - 3 Shots: 14-10-14-38 PP: 2/4

1st Period-Sustr 2 (Koepke), 0:57. Ryfors 3 (Koepke), 9:09. 2nd Period-Barré-Boulet 1 (Day, Ryfors), 11:02 (PP). Jones 1 (Morand, Watling), 11:29. 2nd Period-Jones 2 (Unassisted), 18:54 (EN). . . . Lagace 2-3-0 (36 shots-33 saves), Miftakhov ND (2 shots-2 saves) A-5,924

Saturday, Dec. 11 | Game 20 at Charlotte | L, 5-3

Syracuse 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 7-7-6-20 PP: 0/2

Charlotte 1 0 4 - 5 Shots: 6-11-12-29 PP: 2/6

1st Period-Dumont 10 (Hudon, Jones), 0:30. 2nd Period-Ryfors 4 (Unassisted), 2:21. Koepke 3 (Ryfors, Somppi), 10:35. . . . Miftakhov 3-4-2 (28 shots-24 saves) A-8,080

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 20.2% (17-for-84) T-10th (T-18th)

Penalty Kill 79.2% (57-for-72) 25th (T-7th)

Goals For 2.85 GFA (57) 21st (T-27th)

Goals Against 3.50 GAA (70) 27th (22nd)

Shots For 30.80 SF/G (616) 12th (10th)

Shots Against 28.10 SA/G (562) 9th (7th)

Penalty Minutes 12.50 PIM/G (250) T-17th (21st)

Category Leader

Points 18 Dumont

Goals 10 Dumont

Assists 10 Day|Hudon

PIM 34 Dumont

Plus/Minus 5 Claesson|Sustr

Wins 3 Miftakhov

GAA 2.65 Miftakhov

Save % 0.907 Miftakhov

Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 0.9 72 38 239 10-1-0-0 7-0-2-0 7-1-2-0 4-0-2-0 0-0

2. Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 0.684 78 64 277 7-3-0-0 6-3-0-0 7-3-0-0 5-0-0-0 1-0

3. Toronto 20 10 8 1 1 22 0.55 62 71 339 5-3-1-1 5-5-0-0 4-4-1-1 0-2-0-0 1-1

4. Cleveland 23 10 8 2 3 25 0.543 70 73 285 4-5-0-1 6-3-2-2 4-5-1-0 0-2-0-0 1-3

5. Laval 23 11 10 2 0 24 0.522 78 81 342 7-3-2-0 4-7-0-0 5-4-1-0 1-0-0-0 1-0

6. Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 0.5 64 63 275 5-6-0-0 6-5-0-0 6-4-0-0 2-0-0-0 1-0

7. Syracuse 20 7 10 2 1 17 0.425 57 70 250 3-6-0-1 4-4-2-0 2-6-1-1 0-1-0-0 1-1

