Moose Recall Isaac Johnson and Bobby Lynch

December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forwards Isaac Johnson and Bobby Lynch from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 -- Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 193 -- Shoots R

Johnson, 22, has nine points (6G, 3A) in 18 games with Newfoundland this season. The forward spent the previous campaign in the SPHL split between the Huntsville Havoc and the Knoxville Ice Bears. Johnson recorded 20 points (7G, 13A) over the course of 27 games.

Bobby Lynch

Forward

Born June 16, 1998 - Grand Blanc, Mich.

Height 6.02 - Weight 172 - Shoots R

Lynch, 23, has two assists in six games for the Moose this season. The Grand Blanc, Mich. product has been productive in the ECHL with seven points (2G, 5A) in nine games for Newfoundland. Lynch spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Moose and accumulated eight points (4G, 4A) in 27 games.

The Moose head out on the road for a morning showdown with the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Dec. 16. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.