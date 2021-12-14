Penguins Weekly

December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-8-1-2) has a pair of rivalry matchups against Hershey on the docket

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Dec. 11 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 3 (OT)

In their first meeting against the Bears, the Penguins were also dealt their first overtime loss of the season. Valtteri Puustinen got his team off to a hot start by scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal four minutes into the game. Félix Robert notched a tying tally in the middle frame. After a scoreless third period, the game went to sudden-death OT. Tommy Nappier made four saves in the extra frame, but the Bears snatched victory on a rebound with 51 seconds left.

Sunday, Dec. 12 - PENGUINS 6 vs. Springfield 0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton unloaded on offense and shut the door on defense for its biggest win of the season. Anthony Angello got the party started with the Penguins' first shorthanded goal of the season. Then the Pens rattled off four goals in the second period. P.O Joseph led the way with three points (1G-2A) during that frame. Justin Almeida chipped in his first goal of the season in the third. Meanwhile, goaltender Matt Jurusik denied all 28 shots he faced, earning a shutout in his AHL debut.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Dec. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Originally slated for last week but postponed to tonight, the Penguins host the Bears for their second clash of the season. It's also the second of five meetings in December between the Keystone State rivals. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey are tied for the most overtime wins in the league with four.

Saturday, Dec. 18 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins take on the Bears once again, but this time, it will be on Hershey's home ice. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is looking for its first win at Giant Center since Dec. 28, 2019. Hershey is known for having one of the best home-ice advantages in the league, but so far this season, they've only won half of their 12 home games.

Ice Chips

- Matt Jurusik became the first goalie in franchise history to record a shutout in his AHL debut.

- Before Jurusik, the only other goalie to post a shutout in his first game as a Penguin was Scott Munroe, 23 saves in a shootout loss on Oct. 9, 2011 vs. Connecticut.

- The Penguins have had a different game-winning goal-scorer in all nine of their victories this season.

- Sunday marked Taylor Fedun's 500th professional game.

- P.O Joseph recorded the first three-point game of his AHL career on Sunday.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's road penalty kill ranks third in the league (87.8%).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 19 12 4 2 1 27 .711

2. Springfield 22 14 6 2 0 30 .682

3. Providence 20 10 6 3 1 24 .600

4. Hershey 19 9 7 2 1 21 .553

5. PENGUINS 20 9 8 1 2 21 .525

6. Charlotte 23 11 10 2 0 24 .522

7. Bridgeport 24 8 13 1 2 19 .396

8. Lehigh Valley 21 5 11 4 1 15 .357

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 20 6 7 13

Félix Robert 18 6 5 11

Jordy Bellerive 18 2 8 10

Radim Zohorna 19 4 5 9

Michael Chaput 13 2 7 9

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Matt Jurusik* 1 1-0-0 0.00 1.00 1

Louis Domingue 9 3-3-2 2.54 .922 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Tommy Nappier* 4 1-3-0 3.08 .900 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = currently with Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Dec. 13 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 18 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Dec. 10 (LW) Shaw Boomhower Recalled from WHL

Tue, Dec. 10 (C) Nick Hutchison Signed to PTO

Tue, Dec. 10 (G) Matt Jurusik Signed to PTO

Wed, Dec. 10 (LW) Shaw Boomhower Reassigned to WHL

