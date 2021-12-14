Game #19: Henderson at Tucson

December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Regular Season Game #19 -Henderson Silver Knights at Tucson Roadrunners

6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Jordan Watt (83), Stan Szczurek (73)

Linesmen: Gabe Lomen (76), Rob Fay (32)

The Tucson Roadrunners continue their home stand with a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners and Silver Knights are just one point apart in the AHL Pacific Division standings entering the midweek series.

Three Things

1) The Roadrunners have very different games depending on whether they're at home or in an opposing arena, as they lead the AHL Pacific Division in goals scored at home with 39, while also possessing a Pacific-Division best 20 goals allowed while on the road. Despite the scoring differences at home or on the road, the recent result has been the same, as Tucson enters the pair of midweek matchups with the Silver Knights having won five of their last seven games at home, and five of their last seven games overall.

2) With 50 games remaining on the schedule, the current Roadrunners team stat leaders are mostly on the younger side in this young season. The top three goal-scorers through 18 games are all rookies, with first-year forward Matias Maccelli leading the way with seven, followed by Ben McCartney with six and defenseman JJ Moser with five. Maccelli is also one of two Tucson players averaging at least a point a game, along with 26-year-old Hudson Fasching. Four Roadunners: Maccelli, Moser, Fasching and Michael Carcone, have double-digit points on the season, and McCartney and Jan Jenik are close behind at nine points apiece.

3) Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has started each of the last four games for the Roadrunners dating back to December 3 against the Colorado Eagles. Prosvetov matched a career-high in saves with 47 in Fridays 5-4 shootout win over the Stockton Heat, and Saturday's contest was his fourth-straight with at least 30 saves. The 22-year-old has six wins on the season while averaging 2.87 goals allowed per game with a .908 save percentage (SV%), which are very similar to his rookie-year numbers of 2.88 GAA and a .909 SV%, both representing career highs.

What's The Word?

Tucson Roadrunners goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on the energy brought by the crowd in last weekend's series against the Stockton Heat, which saw the biggest turnout at the Tucson Arena so far this season:

"It's always nice when people cheer for you, I could definitely hear them [this weekend]. It's awesome and great to see. It's such a big support and the fans mean a lot to us. Our crowds are always loud and they're our sixth man on the ice, that's for sure."

Number to Know

18 - The number of different Roadrunners players to score a goal through 18 games this season. 13 of those skaters are from Tucson's opening night roster and eight of the 18 players have at least three goals, headlined by rookie Matias Maccelli with seven.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcast on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on Fox Sports 1450AM, or on the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. MST with a special edition of Roadrunners Happy Hour live from the arena. The extended one hour and fifteen-minute show will lead into Roadrunners Warm-Up at 6:15, as Jimmy Peebles gets you ready for the game before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has the call at 6:30 p.m. live from the Tucson Arena.

