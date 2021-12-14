Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Nate Clurman
December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been recalled from the Utah Grizzlies by the Colorado Eagles:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Nate Clurman Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, December 15th at 8:00pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
