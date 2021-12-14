Dallas Stars Recall Damiani and Dellandrea, Loan Khudobin to Texas

December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forwards Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, goaltender Anton Khudobin has been loaned to Texas.

Damiani, 21, has registered 18 points (7-11=18) in 21 AHL games with Texas so far in 2021-22. The forward paces Texas in goals (7), assists (11) and points (18) this season. He is also tied for fourth in the AHL and shares first on the team with four power play goals. Winner of the 2021 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie, Damiani has recorded 54 points (18-36=54) in 58 career regular-season AHL contests, all with Texas.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Mississauga, Ont. was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Dellandrea, 21, has skated in 18 games with Texas so far this season, posting 12 points (5-7=12). Dellandrea's 12 points in 2021-22 are good for fourth on Texas, while he's tied for fourth with seven assists and shares sixth with five goals. The forward is also tied for second on the team with four power play assists and shares fourth with five power play points (1-4=5).

Dellandrea has recorded five points (3-2=5) in 26 career regular-season NHL games, all with the Stars. Two of his three career NHL goals have come on the power play. Additionally, he has earned 21 points (9-12=21) in 37 career regular-season AHL games.

The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Toronto, Ont. was selected by Dallas in the first round (13th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Khudobin, 35, has a 3-3-0 record, with a 3.73 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in seven appearances with Dallas this season. He has career mark of 114-90-32 with a 2.50 GAA in 257 NHL games with Dallas, Boston, Anaheim, Carolina and Minnesota, including a 47-39-16 record in 110 games with the Stars. He also went 14-10-0 in 25 playoff appearances during Dallas' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. Khudobin has played 200 AHL games with Providence, San Diego, Charlotte, and Houston, posting a 95-74-17 record and a 2.53 GAA.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound native of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.