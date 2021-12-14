Tuesday Night Delight; Bears Run Past Penguins 4-1
December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - The Hershey Bears posted a 4-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Pheonix Copley stopped 18 of 19 shots in net for the Chocolate and White, and the Bears penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3. Hershey's record improves to 10-7-2-1.
Both Joe Snivley and Mike Vecchione connected in the first period to extend their respective point streaks to six games. At 11:48, Vecchione earned his 11th assist of the season by sending a pass to the slot for Snively's eighth goal of the campaign. Shots after 20 minutes were 8-7 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with the Bears leading 1-0.
Late in the second period, the Bears struck for two goals separated by only 62 seconds to salvage a 3-0 lead prior to intermission. At 18:39, Kody Clark scored his fourth goal of the season with a bank shot from behind the net. Shortly after, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby forced a steal and sniped a perfect shot on a break to the net at 19:41 to provide the three-goal cushion. Shots after 40 minutes were 19-13 Hershey.
The Penguins broke Copley's bid for a shutout at 17:18 of the third period with a goal from Pierre-Olivier Joseph from the left point. But before Wilkes-Barre/Scranton could pull goaltender Matt Jurusik for the extra attacker, Bears captain Matt Moulson rounded out the scoring at 18:35. Final shots on goal totaled 26-19.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, December 17 with a 7:05 p.m. road tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.
