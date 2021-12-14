Tuesday Night Delight; Bears Run Past Penguins 4-1

December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - The Hershey Bears posted a 4-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Pheonix Copley stopped 18 of 19 shots in net for the Chocolate and White, and the Bears penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3. Hershey's record improves to 10-7-2-1.

Both Joe Snivley and Mike Vecchione connected in the first period to extend their respective point streaks to six games. At 11:48, Vecchione earned his 11th assist of the season by sending a pass to the slot for Snively's eighth goal of the campaign. Shots after 20 minutes were 8-7 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with the Bears leading 1-0.

Late in the second period, the Bears struck for two goals separated by only 62 seconds to salvage a 3-0 lead prior to intermission. At 18:39, Kody Clark scored his fourth goal of the season with a bank shot from behind the net. Shortly after, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby forced a steal and sniped a perfect shot on a break to the net at 19:41 to provide the three-goal cushion. Shots after 40 minutes were 19-13 Hershey.

The Penguins broke Copley's bid for a shutout at 17:18 of the third period with a goal from Pierre-Olivier Joseph from the left point. But before Wilkes-Barre/Scranton could pull goaltender Matt Jurusik for the extra attacker, Bears captain Matt Moulson rounded out the scoring at 18:35. Final shots on goal totaled 26-19.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, December 17 with a 7:05 p.m. road tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.