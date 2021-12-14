Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Weekly Recap
Saturday, Dec. 10
Phantoms 4 - Cleveland Monsters 2
Gerry Mayhew brought the Teddy Bears! 6,593 of them. And the Phantoms took down the Cleveland Monsters 4-2 on the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Adam Clendening broke a 2-2 tie in the third period and Maksim Sushko tacked on another just 75 seconds later. Veteran goalie Pat Nagle entered in the second period in relief of Felix Sandstrom who left the game with an illnes. Nagle had to make a penalty-shot denial shortly after he came into the game and the Phantoms rode the momentum of that big stop the rest of the way.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Phantoms 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (SO)
Lehigh Valley took down the first-place team in the division with an impressive perfromance that included goals by Gerry Mayhew, Garrett Wilson and Isaac Ratcliffe. Then the Phantoms clinched the win with shootout goals by Wade Allison and Adam Clendening to sweep the weekend homestand
Upcoming
Wednesday, December 15, 7:05 - Phantoms vs. Belleville Senators
The Phantoms stay at home for a mid-week clash against the Ottawa affiliation from Belleville, Ontario. Goalie Matt Murray recently arrived to Belleville from Ottawa. The two-time Stanley Cup winning goalie with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 had four career shutouts against the Phantoms in 2014-15 and 2015-16 as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Popular Phantoms alum Tyrell Goulbourne is unavailable to make his PPL Center return in this matchup. The B-Sens are 11-11-0 after back-to-back wins last week at Providence and Bridgeport.
Friday, December 17, 7:00 - Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack
The Phantoms are 1-1-0 against the Wolf Pack this year after a 4-3 shootout win on Sunday. That was Hartford's first game in 16 days having not played since November 27 due to a COVID-protocol shutdown. The Pack remain in first place in the Atlantic at 12-4-3. Jonny Brodzinski leads Hartford with 7-11-18.
Saturday, December 18, 7:05 - Rochester Americans at Phantoms
- Service Electric Phantoms Ballcaps. Team Poster Night
The Phantoms wrap up the busy week against Rochester (13-6-0) who rate second in the North Division. Lehigh Valley lost 5-4 in a shootout in western New York on November 19 after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead. Gerry Mayhew tied the game late to earn the standings point. Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn leads the Amerks and ranks second among AHL rookies with 11-13-24.
Schedule Adjustments:
The Phantoms have added some home games to the schedule that are coming up soon. Lehigh Valley hosts Hershey on Tuesday, December 21 and will play host to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, January 1.
Team Scoring Leaders
x - Morgan Frost 3-12-15
Gerry Mayhew 9-4-13
Garrett Wilson 5-8-13
x - Max Willman 8-2-10
Egor Zamula 2-8-10
Adam Clendening 3-7-10
Goaltending Leaders
Pat Nagle 2-0-1, 2.48, .887
Felix Sandstrom 3-7-3, 3.08, .896
Sam Ersson 0-2-1, 2.74, .892
Recent Transactions
Dec 8 2021 - Delete Mason Millman (D) - Reassigned to Reading by PHI
Dec 8 2021 - Add Pat Nagle (G) - Recalled by Phantoms from Reading
Dec 9 2021 - Delete Jackson Cates (F) - Recalled by PHI
Dec 11 2021 - Add Jackson Cates (F) - Loaned from Philadelphia
Dec 12 2021 - Add Kirill Ustimenko (G) - Reassigned from Reading
Upcoming Schedule
Wed, Dec. 15 vs. Belleville Senators (7:05) (PPL Center)
Fri, Dec. 17 at Hartford Wolf Pack (7:05)
Sat, Dec. 18 vs. Rochester Americans (7:05) (PPL Center)
Tues, Dec 21. vs. Hershey Bears (7:05) (PPL Center)
Wed, Dec 22. at Hershey Bears (7:00)
Wed, Dec. 27 vs. Cleveland Monsters (7:05) (PPL Center)
Tickets for upcoming Phantoms game available HERE
Upcoming Home Games and Promotions:
Wednesday, December 15 vs. Belleville Senators (7:05)
Saturday, December 18 vs. Rochester Americans (7:05) - Team Poster Night for the first 2,500 fans. Phantoms Ballcap Night presented by Service Electric. Saturday Night Hockey Live featuring DJ Derek.
Tuesday, December 21 vs. Hershey Bears (7:05)
Wednesday, December 29 vs. Cleveland Monsters (7:05)
Saturday, January 1 vs. Bridgeport Islanders (6:05)
Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!
Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms Teddy Bear Toss
