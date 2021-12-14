Hockey Holidays Ticket Package Available December 18
December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Hockey Holidays! For our game on Saturday, Dec. 18, you can get a game ticket, a Santa's Sack mystery gift bag, a drink ticket good for a hot chocoloate or beer and a picture with Santa Chubby for just $31 total!
The event will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the East Charlotte Room in the facility located between Ovens Auditorium and Bojangles Coliseum. The game against the Bridgeport Islanders will begin at 6 p.m. Event tickets can be purchased online only using this link. Please call 704.342.4423 with questions.
