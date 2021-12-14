Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi, Checkers Sign Liam Pecararo to PTO
December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their home game tonight, the Panthers have recalled Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte.
The 22-year-old has previously been recalled to the NHL this season but has not appeared in a game. He did make his NHL debut a season ago, posting two points (1g, 1a) in nine games for Florida.
Heponiemi currently ranks fourth on the Checkers in scoring this season with 13 points (4g, 9a) in 21 games.
In a corresponding move, the Checkers have signed Liam Pecararo to a PTO. This is the 25-year-old forward's second stint with Charlotte, having appeared in one game earlier this season. Pecararo currently leads the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits with 18 points (9g, 9a) in 15 games.
The Checkers host the Rochester Americans for a two-game set starting tonight before the Bridgeport Islanders come to town for two games over the weekend.
