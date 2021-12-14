Fulcher Returns on Reassignment, Myer Signs PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL). In addition, Grand Rapids signed defenseman Gordi Myer to a professional tryout.

Fulcher returns to Grand Rapids after being featured on the Griffins' roster from Nov. 17-Dec. 4 but did not see any game time. The netminder competed with Grand Rapids in the 2020-21 season and posted a 2-2-2 record with one shutout and a 2.84 goals against average. With Toledo, Fulcher has registered a 4-3-0 ledger this season with two shutouts. The fourth-year pro places second in the ECHL with a 1.70 goals against average while his 0.924 save percentage is ranked 11th. Through 46 pro games, Fulcher has a 21-14-9 record with a 2.88 goals against average and a 0.888 save percentage.

Myer has yet to appear in an AHL contest through the first two seasons of his pro career. The Ohio State University product spent his rookie campaign with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2020-21, logging 10 points (4-6-10) and two penalty minutes in 36 games. Myer, now part of the Toledo Walleye, has recorded nine points (1-8-9) in 20 games this season in the ECHL.

