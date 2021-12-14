Game Preview vs. Tucson: December 14 & 15

The Henderson Silver Knights look to close out their road trip against the Tucson Roadrunners in two midweek matchups on Dec. 14 and 15 at 5:30 p.m. PT at Tucson Arena.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 9-7-1-1, ranking third in the Pacific Division.

The two teams met earlier this season in a two-game series in November at Orleans Arena, with the Silver Knights winning both contests.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Tucson Roadrunners have a record of 9-8-1, ranking them fifth in the Pacific Division.

Matias Maccelli is the current point leader for the Roadrunners with 19 (7G, 12A). He ranks fourth in the AHL among rookie point leaders, only to be outdone by Jakob Pelletier with 25 (9G, 16A), Jack Quinn with 24 (11G, 13A) and Scott Perunovich with 20 (2G, 18A). When Henderson and Tucson last met on Nov. 6, he earned one assist.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov has clocked a total of 711:55 minutes in 12 games played, with 34 goals scored against him.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

The Silver Knights took the ice against the Rockford IceHogs twice over the weekend. In the first meeting on Friday Dec. 10, HSK shutout the IceHogs 5-0. The five goal scorers were Daniil Miromanov, Pavel Dorofeyev, Maxim Marushev, Paul Cotter, and Jermaine Loewen. Marushev took the first penalty shot in Henderson's franchise history in the second frame. On Saturday's game, the Silver Knights were defeated 2-1 due to a goal early in the third period. Jake Leschyshyn was the sole scorer, while Logan Thompson blocked 40 of 42 shots on goal.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 14 points (7G, 7A)

Daniil Miromanov: 11 points (3G, 8A)

Maxim Marushev: 10 points (3G, 7A)

Ben Jones: 9 points (6G, 3A)

Sven Baertschi: 8 points (4G, 4A)

Peter DiLiberatore: 8 points (1G, 7A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

