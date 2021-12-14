Max McCormick Recalled by Seattle
December 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Max McCormick is on his way back to the NHL, as the Kraken have recalled the forward from Charlotte.
McCormick has registered 10 points and is tied for Charlotte with six goals despite only playing 15 games thus far. He is also tied for third in the AHL with three game-winning goals.
The 29-year-old heads back to Seattle, where he has appeared in five games this season.
The Kraken are currently on a California swing, visiting the Sharks tonight and the Ducks the following night before returning home for the weekend. The Checkers are in the midst of their final home stand of the calendar year, hosting Rochester for a pair on Tuesday and Wednesday before a two-game set with Bridgeport over the weekend.
