Coyotes Recall Moser from Tucson Roadrunners

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Janis Moser from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 21-year-old Moser has registered 5-7-12 with 11 penalty minutes (PIM) and three power-play goals in 18 games with the Roadrunners this season. He currently leads Tucson defensemen and is tied for second on the team in points. His five goals are third-most on the team.

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound Moser recorded 9-21-30 and 10 PIM in 48 games as captain of EHC Biel-Bienne (National League) in 2020-21.

The Biel, CH native played for Switzerland in the 2021 IIHF World Championship, tallying two assists in seven games. Moser also played for Switzerland in the 2020 World Junior Championship, collecting four assists in five games.

Moser was drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (60th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team on August 14, 2021.

