Texas too Much for Moose

The Manitoba Moose (13-14-0-0) were defeated 3-1 by the Texas Stars (10-13-1-2) on Wednesday night at H-E-B Center.

Midway through the first period, Anthony Louis scored the first goal of the game giving the Stars the 1-0 advantage. Both clubs were awarded two power plays each during the period however neither team were able to capitalize on the man advantage. Manitoba registered seven shots on net compared to the Stars five to close out the first frame.

Only 1:15 into the period, Texas didn't waste any time and Joel L'Esperance scored to improve the Stars lead to 2-0. Just under four minutes later, Parker MacKay found the back of the net for Texas and gave the Stars the 3-0 lead.

Griffen Outhouse stood between the pipes for the Moose in the third period. With 2:24 to go in the third, Leon Gawanke found Jansen Harkins backdoor who scored for Manitoba to get the Moose within two. Despite Manitoba's late push in the third period the Stars held on to the 3-1 victory. Outhouse stopped all 10 shots he faced in the final frame.

Quick Hits

Charles-David Beaudoin appeared in his 100th career AHL game

Mason Appleton and Charles-David Beaudoin made their season debut for the Moose in tonight's matchup

Cameron Schilling is currently on a two-game assist streak (3A)

Manitoba killed off all seven of the Stars power play opportunities during tonight's game What's Next?

The Moose take on the Texas Stars on Friday, Dec. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

