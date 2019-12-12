Texas too Much for Moose
December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (13-14-0-0) were defeated 3-1 by the Texas Stars (10-13-1-2) on Wednesday night at H-E-B Center.
Midway through the first period, Anthony Louis scored the first goal of the game giving the Stars the 1-0 advantage. Both clubs were awarded two power plays each during the period however neither team were able to capitalize on the man advantage. Manitoba registered seven shots on net compared to the Stars five to close out the first frame.
Only 1:15 into the period, Texas didn't waste any time and Joel L'Esperance scored to improve the Stars lead to 2-0. Just under four minutes later, Parker MacKay found the back of the net for Texas and gave the Stars the 3-0 lead.
Griffen Outhouse stood between the pipes for the Moose in the third period. With 2:24 to go in the third, Leon Gawanke found Jansen Harkins backdoor who scored for Manitoba to get the Moose within two. Despite Manitoba's late push in the third period the Stars held on to the 3-1 victory. Outhouse stopped all 10 shots he faced in the final frame.
Quick Hits
Charles-David Beaudoin appeared in his 100th career AHL game
Mason Appleton and Charles-David Beaudoin made their season debut for the Moose in tonight's matchup
Cameron Schilling is currently on a two-game assist streak (3A)
Manitoba killed off all seven of the Stars power play opportunities during tonight's game What's Next?
The Moose take on the Texas Stars on Friday, Dec. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019
- Griffins Commence Road Trip with Comeback Victory over Gulls - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Play from behind to Earn OT Point - Ontario Reign
- Czarnik Nets Wednesday OT Winner - Stockton Heat
- Turnovers Burn Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Return Home, Best Condors 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Fall to San Jose on the Road - Bakersfield Condors
- Texas too Much for Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Continues Hot Streak with 3-1 Victory over Manitoba - Texas Stars
- Amerks Close out Homestand with 4-2 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Texas too Much for Moose
- Moose Announce Roster Moves
- Jets Assign Mason Appleton to Manitoba
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 9
- Moose Downed by Chicago 4-2