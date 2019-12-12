Czarnik Nets Wednesday OT Winner

American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





ONTARIO, Calif. - Austin Czarnik found the back of the net 2:15 into overtime, lifting the Stockton Heat to a 3-2 win Wednesday night in Ontario. The game-winning goal came following a big save by Jon Gillies, who capped a strong, 26-save night by turning away a breakaway early in the extra five-minute period. Stockton never trailed in the game but had to overcome a resilient Reign group, Ontario tying the game at a goal apiece just 61 seconds after Stockton jumped on top with Alex Gallant's first marker of the season and then knotting the game at two after just three minutes following the Heat's second goal, coming from Luke Philp. The Heat tallied a season-best 40 shots on goal in the contest and improved to 10-2-0-1 in road games for the season.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (28 shots, 26 saves)

OTL: Cal Petersen (40 shots, 37 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Austin Czarnik (1g), Second - Martin Frk (1g,1a), Third - Cal Petersen (37 svs)

Shots On Goal: STK - 40, ONT - 28

Power Plays: STK - 1-2, ONT - 1-4

- The Heat and Reign played a scoreless first period, just the second 0-0 draw through 20 minutes this season for Stockton (last Nov. 30 at Colorado).

- Alex Gallant's goal in the second period was his first with the Heat, and his first score since Jan. 5, when he was a member of the Chicago Wolves.

- Luke Philp lit the lamp for the fourth-straight game, now with six goals in that span. Over the last 11 games, Philp now has 13 points including 10 goals.

- Austin Czarnik's game-winner was his first goal of his conditioning stint with the Heat. He now has three points in three games.

- Stockton matched its season high with 40 shots on goal in the game (last on Nov. 2).

- The Heat became the third team in the AHL to reach 10 road wins for the season.

- Stockton has won three-straight overtime decisions.

UP NEXT

The Heat will take on San Jose in a weekend home-and-home, heading to the Barracuda on Saturday and on home ice on Sunday, December 15 at 5 p.m.

American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019

