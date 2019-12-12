Red Wings Swap Kaski for Wood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday acquired defenseman Kyle Wood from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Oliwer Kaski. Wood was subsequently assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

A 6-foot-5, 235-pound native of Waterloo, Ontario, Wood has logged 14 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers this season, posting five points (3-2-5) and 24 penalty minutes. The 23-year-old has spent each of his four pro seasons in the AHL, totaling 102 points (26-76-102) and 105 PIM in 201 appearances with Charlotte, San Jose (2018-19), Tucson (2016-18) and Springfield (2015-16).

Last season, Wood played in all of San Jose's 68 games, ranking second among the club's defensemen and tying for third and fifth, respectively, among all Barracuda players with 29 assists and 35 points. He established his career offensive highs during his rookie campaign with Tucson in 2016-17, notching 29 assists and 43 points to earn a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team and a selection to play in the AHL All-Star Classic.

Wood spent four seasons (2012-16) in the Ontario Hockey League including the final three with North Bay. He was the second selection, 84th overall, of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Signed by Detroit on May 28, 2019, Kaski has spent all of his debut pro season in North America with the Griffins, contributing five points (2-3-5) and 12 PIM in 19 games.

The Pori, Finland, native appeared in 59 games last season with the Lahti Pelicans in Finland's SM-Liiga, earning recognition as the league's best player after leading all defensemen in goals (19) and points (51). Kaski's 51 points marked the third-highest scoring season ever by a defenseman in the SM-Liiga.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound blueliner made his national team debut and won a gold medal with Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Championship while collecting two assists in 10 games.

The Griffins (10-13-1-2) continue their season-high six-game road trip against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday at 10 p.m. EST.

