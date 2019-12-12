Hancock, Klima Recalled from Rapid City
December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled forwards Kevin Hancock and Kelly Klima from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.
The 21-year-old Hancock has registered one goal and two assists for a total of three points in 12 games with the Roadrunners this season. In his first career ECHL game Wednesday night, the native of Mississauga, Ontario recorded an assist for the Rush.
The 22-year-old Klima has totaled two goals in five games with the Roadrunners this season. As a member of the Rush, Klima has five goals in two games thus far this year.
On The Ice
The Pacific Division leading Tucson Roadrunners earned a 2-0 win over the Iowa Wild Tuesday night to advance their record to 19-5 and a league best win percentage of .792. Goaltender Adin Hill stopped all 30 shots faced for his ninth career shutout.
The team now faces a weekend in the Lone Star State, taking on San Antonio Friday and the Texas Stars Saturday in Cedar Park.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019
- Hancock, Klima Recalled from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bunting, Capobianco at Top Golf - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flames Recall Austin Czarnik from Conditioning Stint; Remains on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Red Wings Swap Kaski for Wood - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 'Canes Acquire Kaski from Red Wings - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Partner with Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling to Present Weitsman's Heroes - Syracuse Crunch
- Thunderbirds Honored by Nonprofit "I Found Light against All Odds" at Annual Gala - Springfield Thunderbirds
- T-Birds Partner with White Lion Brewing to Promote "Blast from the Past Night" with Retro Can Design - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Nathan Walker Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- McIlrath, Zadina Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Grow the Game Night Highlights Homestand Versus Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Commence Road Trip with Comeback Victory over Gulls - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Play from behind to Earn OT Point - Ontario Reign
- Czarnik Nets Wednesday OT Winner - Stockton Heat
- Turnovers Burn Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Return Home, Best Condors 6-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Fall to San Jose on the Road - Bakersfield Condors
- Texas too Much for Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Continues Hot Streak with 3-1 Victory over Manitoba - Texas Stars
- Amerks Close out Homestand with 4-2 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.