Hancock, Klima Recalled from Rapid City

December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled forwards Kevin Hancock and Kelly Klima from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.

The 21-year-old Hancock has registered one goal and two assists for a total of three points in 12 games with the Roadrunners this season. In his first career ECHL game Wednesday night, the native of Mississauga, Ontario recorded an assist for the Rush.

The 22-year-old Klima has totaled two goals in five games with the Roadrunners this season. As a member of the Rush, Klima has five goals in two games thus far this year.

On The Ice

The Pacific Division leading Tucson Roadrunners earned a 2-0 win over the Iowa Wild Tuesday night to advance their record to 19-5 and a league best win percentage of .792. Goaltender Adin Hill stopped all 30 shots faced for his ninth career shutout.

The team now faces a weekend in the Lone Star State, taking on San Antonio Friday and the Texas Stars Saturday in Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.