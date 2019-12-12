Reign Play from behind to Earn OT Point
December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign twice overturned a one-goal deficit to force overtime, but wound up on the wrong side of a 3-2 defeat. Forward Martin Frk collected a goal and an assist, while forward Gabriel Vilardi also scored and goaltender Cal Petersen made 37 saves in a losing effort.
Date: December 11, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1211BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1211Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1211PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (11-11-3-0)
STK Record: (15-5-1-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 1 0 2
STK 0 1 1 1 3
Shots PP
ONT 28 1/4
STK 40 1/2
Three Stars -
1. Austin Czarnik (STK)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Cal Petersen (ONT)
W: Jon Gillies (5-4-2)
L: Cal Petersen (11-9-3)
Next Game: Saturday, December 14, 2019 vs. Iowa - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
