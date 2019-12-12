Reign Play from behind to Earn OT Point

The Ontario Reign twice overturned a one-goal deficit to force overtime, but wound up on the wrong side of a 3-2 defeat. Forward Martin Frk collected a goal and an assist, while forward Gabriel Vilardi also scored and goaltender Cal Petersen made 37 saves in a losing effort.

Date: December 11, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1211BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1211Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK1211PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (11-11-3-0)

STK Record: (15-5-1-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 1 0 2

STK 0 1 1 1 3

Shots PP

ONT 28 1/4

STK 40 1/2

Three Stars -

1. Austin Czarnik (STK)

2. Martin Frk (ONT)

3. Cal Petersen (ONT)

W: Jon Gillies (5-4-2)

L: Cal Petersen (11-9-3)

Next Game: Saturday, December 14, 2019 vs. Iowa - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

