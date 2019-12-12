Barracuda Return Home, Best Condors 6-2

December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (9-11-0-2) returned home on Wednesday and upended the Bakersfield Condors (9-11-2-1) (Edmonton Oilers) 6-2 at the SAP Center behind Trevor Carrick's hat-trick

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (7-6-2) made 37 saves and earned the win for San Jose

Stuart Skinner (7-7-2) suffered the loss for the Condors, giving up three goals on 13 shots 23:58 of action.

Trevor Carrick (3, 4, 5) tallied three goals in the win, his first professional hat-trick and his first multi-point game with the Barracuda

The hat-trick was the eighth in franchise history and the first by a defenseman

Jonny Brodzinski extended his point streak to six games (three goals, six assists) as he collected a goal and an assist

Joachim Blichfeld earned multiple points (two assists) for the third straight game and has points in five of his last six games (three goals, six assists)

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Bakersfield 1 1 0 2

San Jose 2 3 1 6

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Bakersfield 39 0 1 4

San Jose 35 0 2 6

