Barracuda Return Home, Best Condors 6-2
December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (9-11-0-2) returned home on Wednesday and upended the Bakersfield Condors (9-11-2-1) (Edmonton Oilers) 6-2 at the SAP Center behind Trevor Carrick's hat-trick
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (7-6-2) made 37 saves and earned the win for San Jose
Stuart Skinner (7-7-2) suffered the loss for the Condors, giving up three goals on 13 shots 23:58 of action.
Trevor Carrick (3, 4, 5) tallied three goals in the win, his first professional hat-trick and his first multi-point game with the Barracuda
The hat-trick was the eighth in franchise history and the first by a defenseman
Jonny Brodzinski extended his point streak to six games (three goals, six assists) as he collected a goal and an assist
Joachim Blichfeld earned multiple points (two assists) for the third straight game and has points in five of his last six games (three goals, six assists)
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Bakersfield 1 1 0 2
San Jose 2 3 1 6
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Bakersfield 39 0 1 4
San Jose 35 0 2 6
