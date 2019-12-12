Condors Host $2 Bud Light and $1 Hot Dogs on Friday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Grand Rapids Griffins on $2 Beer & $1 Hot Dogs Night on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Save money with a Holiday Pack and get $10 to DICK's Sporting Goods.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Every Friday home game is $2 Beer and $1 Hot Dogs which features $2 Bud Light on Friday presented by KNZR 1560 AM and The Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. $2 Bud Lights will be available through the end of the first intermission. Fans can bid on custom Condors filled player stockings featuring items purchased by the players at the Condors Community Foundation Hub. Proceeds benefit the Foundation.

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

TOMORROW

The Bakersfield Condors step outside the Pacific Division for the first of two against the Grand Rapids Griffins. It is the first of four meetings on the season. All-time the Condors are 2-0-0 against the Detroit Red Wings' top affiliate.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield scored 13 seconds in when RW Kailer Yamamoto notched his 6th of the season, but fell 6-2 to San Jose on Wednesday. LW Joe Gambardella had a multi-point (1g-1a) night in the loss.

Grand Rapids snapped a seven-game winless skid (0-6-1) with a 4-3 win in San Diego on Wednesday. RW Matthew Ford scored a late game-winning tally for the Griffins, who allowed just 21 shots to San Diego. LW Turner Elson had two assists. It was a game Grand Rapids trailed 3-1.

CURRIE MOVES INTO TOP THREE

RW Josh Currie moves into third all-time on the Condors games played list with his 336th game in Bakersfield. He passes Jamie Cooke.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE

Grand Rapids makes their first appearance in Bakersfield since the Condors first-ever AHL game in October 2015. Bakersfield won that game 1-0 on a late Andrew Miller goal. The Condors won the return game in Grand Rapids to close the season.

CONDORS NOTES

D William Lagesson has five points (2g-3a) over his last four games... D Evan Bouchard has four points (4a) in four games. Bouchard is second among rookies with 63 shots... The Condors have killed off 57 of their last 64 penalties (89.1%). On the season they are 8th in the league at 85.1%... Bakersfield's home penalty kill is t-6th in the AHL at 86.7% (39/45).

GRIFFINS NOTES

RW Matthew Ford, now captain of the Griffins, plays his first game in Bakersfield since the 2015-16 season when he served as an alternate captain of the Condors. He led the team in scoring that season with 51 points (27g-24a) in 64 games and on Wednesday scored his 200th AHL goal in a win over San Diego...RW Chris Terry is fourth in the AHL scoring race with 28 points (12g-16a) in 26 games... Grand Rapids' power play is 6th in the AHL at 21.3%... The Griffins have allowed the second most shorthanded goals with seven.

TRANSACTIONS

12/9 - C Colby Cave assigned to Bakersfield

12/9 - D Joel Persson assigned to Bakersfield

12/9 - D Caleb Jones recalled by Edmonton

