Crunch Partner with Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling to Present Weitsman's Heroes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling to present Weitsman's Heroes throughout the 2019-20 season.

The Weitsman's Heroes program offers the opportunity for local nonprofit organizations, youth groups and military members to attend a Crunch game. Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling will provide 20 tickets for 20 Crunch home games to host the Weitsman's Heroes. In addition to tickets, recipients will also receive a special scoreboard welcome during the game.

The program launched during the Wednesday, Dec. 4 game and most recently hosted Maureen's Hope Foundation on Saturday, Dec. 7.

"Enjoying a night out with family and friends when you're in the midst of chemo treatments is a priceless gift," said Susan Bertrand, president & founder of Maureen's Hope Foundation. "Specifically, one of our patients, 19-year old-Lucas, came with his family and his brother, Ben, and said it inspired them to get back into hockey this year. The program is a win-win for all. Thank you to Adam Weitsman for the opportunity."

Local youth groups, nonprofit organizations and military families may submit their request to be part of the Weitman's Heroes Program by contacting the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or by visiting the office at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse.

Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling is the east coast's largest privately held scrap metal processor and its leading-edge process ensures the production of clean, bulk, scrap metal commodities that are sold to foundries, mills and manufacturers domestically and around the world where they are reprocessed to make new products. With nearly 400 employees, Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling is headquartered on a 17-acre environmentally certified facility in Owego, and operates yards in Owego (2 locations), Binghamton, Ithaca (2 locations), Syracuse, Scranton, Rochester, Jamestown, Hornell, Allegany and Albany, NY (port facility and retail scrap yard), and Scranton and New Castle, PA.

