Condors Fall to San Jose on the Road

December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (9-11-3; 21pts) scored 13 seconds into the game, but fell 6-2 to the San Jose Barracuda (9-11-2, 20pts) on Wednesday. RW Kailer Yamamoto and LW Joe Gambardella each had a goal and assist. Bakersfield is home on Friday and Saturday against Grand Rapids.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (6th) off the opening face-off in front of the net; Assist: Gambardella; Time of goal: :13; BAK leads, 1-0

BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Jonny Brodzinski (5th) off the rush from the left-wing circle; Assist: Blichfeld; Time of goal: 3:56; Game tied, 1-1

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Sasha Chmelevski (3rd) off the rush from the right-wing circle; Assist: Blichfeld; Time of goal: 11:37; SJ leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 15, SJ - 12

SECOND PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: D Trevor Carrick (3rd) on the backhand in the slot; Assist: Viel; Time of goal: 3:58; SJ leads, 3-1

BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jayden Halbgewachs (7th) on a point shot rebound; Assist: Middleton; Time of goal: 4:43; SJ leads, 4-1

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (5th) from the slot on a snap shot; Assists: Yamamoto, Kulevich; Time of goal: 8:43; SJ leads, 4-2

BARRACUDA GOAL: Carrick (4th) point shot; Assists: Brodzinski, Blichfeld; Time of goal: 13:03; SJ leads, 5-2

SHOTS: BAK - 9, SJ - 14

THIRD PERIOD

BARRACUDA: Carrick (5th) shorthanded breakaway; Assist: True; Time of goal: 12:26; SJ leads, 6-2

SHOTS: BAK- 15, SJ - 9

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Carrick (SJ) 2. Brodzinski (SJ) 3. Blichfeld (SJ)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; SJ - 0/1

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 39; SJ - 35

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (L, 7-7-2, 23:58; 10/13), Wells (ND, 19/22); SJ - Korenar (7-6-2; 37/39)

The Condors are 2-3-0 against San Jose this season

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Jakob Stukel, Anthony Peluso, Miles Koules

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.