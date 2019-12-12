Condors Fall to San Jose on the Road
December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (9-11-3; 21pts) scored 13 seconds into the game, but fell 6-2 to the San Jose Barracuda (9-11-2, 20pts) on Wednesday. RW Kailer Yamamoto and LW Joe Gambardella each had a goal and assist. Bakersfield is home on Friday and Saturday against Grand Rapids.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (6th) off the opening face-off in front of the net; Assist: Gambardella; Time of goal: :13; BAK leads, 1-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Jonny Brodzinski (5th) off the rush from the left-wing circle; Assist: Blichfeld; Time of goal: 3:56; Game tied, 1-1
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Sasha Chmelevski (3rd) off the rush from the right-wing circle; Assist: Blichfeld; Time of goal: 11:37; SJ leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 15, SJ - 12
SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: D Trevor Carrick (3rd) on the backhand in the slot; Assist: Viel; Time of goal: 3:58; SJ leads, 3-1
BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jayden Halbgewachs (7th) on a point shot rebound; Assist: Middleton; Time of goal: 4:43; SJ leads, 4-1
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (5th) from the slot on a snap shot; Assists: Yamamoto, Kulevich; Time of goal: 8:43; SJ leads, 4-2
BARRACUDA GOAL: Carrick (4th) point shot; Assists: Brodzinski, Blichfeld; Time of goal: 13:03; SJ leads, 5-2
SHOTS: BAK - 9, SJ - 14
THIRD PERIOD
BARRACUDA: Carrick (5th) shorthanded breakaway; Assist: True; Time of goal: 12:26; SJ leads, 6-2
SHOTS: BAK- 15, SJ - 9
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Carrick (SJ) 2. Brodzinski (SJ) 3. Blichfeld (SJ)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; SJ - 0/1
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 39; SJ - 35
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (L, 7-7-2, 23:58; 10/13), Wells (ND, 19/22); SJ - Korenar (7-6-2; 37/39)
The Condors are 2-3-0 against San Jose this season
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Jakob Stukel, Anthony Peluso, Miles Koules
