Guhle Reassigned to Gulls

December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Guhle, 22 (7/29/97), collected 1-3=4 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 games with the Ducks this season. The 6-2, 197-pound defenseman scored his first career NHL goal against Darcy Kuemper and finished with a +1 rating Nov. 27 at Arizona. Originally assigned to San Diego on Oct. 29, Guhle has posted 1-3=4 points with a +2 rating in four games with the Gulls.

Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle owns 1-9=10 points with 22 PIM in 47 career NHL games with the Ducks and Sabres. The Edmonton, Alberta native was selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

