Monsters Grow the Game Night Highlights Homestand Versus Penguins

December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host their annual Grow the Game Night and Chuck-A-Bear on Saturday, December 14, at 7:00 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Fans will have the opportunity to receive two giveaways during the homestand beginning with a Monsters Hockey Glove Ice Scraper presented by Cargill for the first 10,000 people on Friday, December 13, followed by a kid-only giveaway on Saturday. The first 2,000 children, 12 years of age and younger, through the doors on Saturday night will receive a special Grow the Game Trading Card Set that includes traditional trading cards of select Monsters players with pictures from their youth hockey days on the opposite side.

Prior to puck drop on Saturday, the Monsters will host Try Hockey for Free presented by Dippin Dots which allows kids four to eight years of age a chance to learn more about hockey at no cost. A 30-minute equipment introduction will be provided to both participants and parents prior to the one hour on-ice session led by Cleveland Monsters hockey staff members including NHL Stanley Cup Champion and Monsters VP, Hockey Affairs/Team Services, Jock Callander.

All fans attending Saturday's game are encouraged to join in on the team's annual Chuck-A-Bear promotion by bringing a new, unwrapped stuffed animal to throw on the ice following the first Cleveland goal. All plush toys donated will be collected for distribution to children's hospitals across Northeast Ohio.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to help close out the annual Cavs and Monsters Toy Drive presented by Lexus, which runs through the month of December. Monsters fans can drop a new, unwrapped toy in the bins around the FieldHouse entrances on December 13 and 14 with the Monsters and Cavs matching the total amount of toys donated at the end of the campaign.

The Monsters return home Friday, December 13, to begin their homestand against the Penguins with a '1-2-3 Friday' and Blue Jackets Night. At the game, fans can enjoy $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select 12 oz. beers, while the Monsters also pay tribute to their NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, with themed jerseys and in-game elements.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

