SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds were recognized at the I Found Light Against All Odds 3rd Annual Scholarship and Awards Fundraising Gala at Chez Josef in Agawam. Thunderbirds Business Development & Special Events Executive Nicole Taylor accepted the Guiding Hand Award on behalf of the Thunderbirds organization for her work with the nonprofit "I Found Light Against All Odds."

I Found Light Against All Odds has partnered with the Springfield Public Schools, High School of Science and Technology's Fresh Start Program and the Springfield Thunderbirds organization to create a mentoring program that began in 2018.

The program is designed to give these high school students opportunities to have group sessions with staff from the Thunderbirds, led by Taylor, that include: social/emotional issues, community awareness, what to expect during job interviews and employment opportunities, and helping students find their true light and calling within themselves.

The sessions held between the students and the Thunderbirds organization are powerful and show the commitment and dedication that the T-Birds have for the youth in our community.

"Our youth don't care what we know until they know that we care."

ï»¿-Stefan Davis, I Found Light Against All Odds.

"Nicole's dedication to 'I Found Light Against All Odds' makes her the living embodiment of our commitment to being a pillar of our community," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Her passion, work ethic, and kindness are qualities that make her the perfect recipient of this honor. Those students are fortunate to have a leader like Nicole in their lives as a role model."

Together with I Found Light Against All Odds, the Springfield Thunderbirds are teaming up for a holiday toy drive. Be sure to bring a new unwrapped toy to the MassMutual Center box office before the Thunderbirds' games on Friday, Dec. 13, Saturday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 20. Your donation will benefit children in the Western Mass community this holiday season.

