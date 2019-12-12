Texas Continues Hot Streak with 3-1 Victory over Manitoba

December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, posted a strong performance as they topped the Manitoba Moose 3-1 on Wednesday night. The team's fourth straight victory also earned newly appointed head coach Neil Graham the win during his AHL head coaching debut. The Stars have now won seven of the last eight games with a 7-0-1-0 record since Nov. 23.

Texas opened scoring midway through the opening period. Anthony Louis used a quick head fake to get past a Moose defender entering the offensive zone. From the top of the left circle, the winger fired a quick shot at Mikhail Berdin and tucked it into the bottom right corner of the net.

Just one minute into the second period, Joel L'Esperance increased the Stars lead to 2-0 on a feed from Louis. After crossing the blue line, Louis headed toward the net and passed the puck to L'Esperance, who was waiting to the right of the goaltender. L'Esperance then lifted a shot over the pad of Berdin for a goal. Parker MacKay tacked on another three and a half minutes later to make it a three-goal game. MacKay drove the net as Riley Tufte spun a quick pass to his linemate from the left corner. The forward then tapped it past Berdin with the puck sliding between his legs.

The Stars carried a 3-0 lead into the third as Jake Oettinger battled hard for his second career shutout. However, with 2:26 remaining, Manitoba's Jansen Harkens spoiled the shutout bid as he slapped in a goal from Leon Gawanke. Texas then battled through 6-on-5 play for 1:46 as Manitoba opted for an empty net and held the Moose from scoring to secure their fourth straight victory.

Each team saw hefty minutes on the power play. Texas came up empty on seven chances, including one four-minute long opportunity. Similarly, Manitoba could not find the back of the net during any of their five opportunities. Oettinger earned his fourth win of the season in an impressive 26-save performance. Berdin suffered the loss as he surrendered three goals on 13 shots before Griffen Outhouse took over for Manitoba in goal to begin the third period, where he stopped all 10 shots he faced.

The Stars continue their stretch of three games in four days on Friday as they rematch the Moose before welcoming in the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday. Puck drop for both games is 7:00 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Anthony Louis (TEX)

2. Jake Oettinger (TEX)

3. Joel L'Esperance (TEX)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.