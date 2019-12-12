McIlrath, Zadina Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath and forward Filip Zadina from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

McIlrath, 27, has recorded three points (0-3-3) and 15 penalty minutes in 10 games for the Griffins this season. Making his season debut with the Red Wings on Nov. 6, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound blueliner has suited up in 16 NHL contests and ranks second on Detroit with 23 PIM while averaging 14:49 of ice time.

He became the 178th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his Detroit debut on March 25, 2019 at San Jose, and he has tallied 27 PIM in 23 career games for the Red Wings. The 10th overall selection by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, McIlrath has skated in 66 NHL games since 2013-14 between New York, Florida and Detroit, supplying five points (3-2-5), a plus-two rating and 121 PIM.

Acquired by the Red Wings from Florida on March 1, 2017, McIlrath has totaled 34 points (8-26-34), a plus-18 rating and 274 PIM in 159 regular season games for Grand Rapids. He has picked up five assists and 39 PIM in 28 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Griffins, and he was a key piece in helping the team claim the franchise's second Calder Cup in 2017.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, McIlrath has logged 363 career regular season AHL games between Connecticut (2010-11, 2012-13), Hartford (2013-15, 2016-17), Springfield (2016-17) and Grand Rapids, and has totaled 77 points (21-56-77), a plus-28 rating and 775 PIM, while netting seven points (0-7-7) in 48 postseason contests.

The 20-year-old Zadina has appeared in 20 games for Grand Rapids this season and ranks among the team's leaders with 13 points (T3rd), seven goals (3rd), six assists (T9th) and four power play goals (2nd). In seven appearances for the Red Wings, the 6-foot, 188-pound winger has collected three assists while averaging 14:10 of ice time.

Since becoming the 176th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Feb. 24, 2019 vs. San Jose, Zadina has posted six points (1-5-6) in 16 career games.

The sixth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Zadina has logged 79 games with the Griffins since turning pro last season, accounting for 48 points (23-25-48) and 26 PIM. In five Calder Cup Playoff games, Zadina shows three points (2-1-3).

During the 2017-18 season, his first in North America, Zadina skated in 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL and was selected the Mike Bossy Trophy winner as the league's best professional prospect in addition to garnering spots on both the QMJHL First All-Star Team and the All-Rookie Team after tying for seventh overall with 82 points (44-38-82).

A native of Pardubice, Czech Republic, he has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the last two World Junior Championships. He combined for nine points (7-2-9) in 12 games during the two tournaments and was named to the 2018 WJC All-Star Team.

The Griffins (10-13-1-2) continue their season-high six-game road trip against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday at 10 p.m. EST.

