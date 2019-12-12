'Canes Acquire Kaski from Red Wings

December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Oliwer Kaski from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Kyle Wood.

Kaski, 24, has tallied five points (2g, 3a) in 19 AHL games with Grand Rapids this season. The 6'3", 187-pound blueliner registered 51 points (19g, 32a) in 59 games with Pelicans (Finland) last season, leading all Liiga defensemen in goals and points. Kaski skated in 144 Liiga games from 2016-19 with HIFK and Pelicans, posting 73 points (30g, 43a). The Pori, Finland, native represented his home country at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, recording two assists in 10 games and winning a gold medal.

Wood, 23, has posted five points (3g, 2a) in 14 AHL games with the Checkers this season, after signing a two-way contract with the Hurricanes on August 6, 2019. The Waterloo, Ont., native has appeared in 201 career AHL games with Springfield, Tucson, San Jose and Charlotte totaling 26 goals and 76 assists (102 points). He was drafted by Colorado in the third round, 84th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes visit the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday at Rogers Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.