Bunting, Capobianco at Top Golf
December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will hold a Roadrunners Give Back Topgolf Fundraiser on Wednesday, December 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Topgolf Tucson - Marana. All proceeds will benefit Roadrunners Give Back.
The event will feature fourth-year Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting and third-year Roadrunners defenseman Kyle Capobianco.
All in attendance will receive a Roadrunners Gift Bag. Dinner will be served and each fan will receive one drink ticket.
Tickets are on sale now for $120 and space is limited. Fans can RSVP at TucsonRoadrunners.com/TopGolf or by calling (866) 774-6253.
Additionally, all fans in attendance will be entered to win a one-night stay at the JW Marriott Starr Pass. The winner will receive a complimentary dinner at Catalina BBQ as well as a golf experience valued at $500.
Roadrunners Give Back
Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, seeks to enhance the quality of life throughout Southern Arizona communities by supporting non-profit organizations that promote healthcare, education and cultural arts programs for children and service men and women. We are dedicated to health and wellness programs that stimulate the growth of youth sports and financially supporting programs that encourage teamwork skills while building future leaders in our community.
The Roadrunners are excited to return the incredible support the organization has received since moving to Tucson, by giving back to the community in significant and meaningful ways. With the support of corporate partners, private donors and local residents, we are committed to creating positive change and impacting the lives of thousands.
