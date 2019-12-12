Turnovers Burn Gulls

San Diego conclude a three-game homestand with a 4-3 setback to the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Gulls head coach Kevin Dineen coached his 500th career AHL game tonight. In 500 AHL games with San Diego and Portland (2005-11), Dineen has earned a 275-167-28-33 record (.611). Dineen has coached two of the Anaheim Ducks' primary development affiliates (San Diego and Portland (2005-08)) to a combined 144-86-16-14 record, the highest points percentage among the organization's all-time primary affiliate coaches (.612).

Max Jones scored his first goal and point of the season at 4:38 of the first period. Brent Gates Jr. netted his first goal 13 seconds later at 4:51 of the opening period, his second career AHL goal (also Apr. 3, 2019 vs. San Jose).

Chase De Leo scored shorthanded at 9:30 of the first period, his third career shorthanded goal. His fifth goal of 2019-20 extended his point streak to three games (2-2=4, +5).

Alex Broadhurst recorded an assist, marking his 200th career AHL point. In 350 career AHL games, Broadhurst has earned 73-127=200 points.

Chris Wideman recorded his 16th point of 2019-20 and is now tied for the team lead in scoring (7-9=16). Wideman leads Gulls defensemen in scoring, goals and assists.

Justin Kloos picked up his 11th point his last 13 games (3-8=11), Isac Lundestrom earned his ninth point with an assist, Deven Sideroff picked up his second point (assist) in as many games.

Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves in the setback. Despite the loss, Stolarz is 9-1-2 his last 12 appearances.

The Gulls will open a two-game road trip at the Colorado Eagles beginning Friday, Dec. 13 at Budweiser Events Center (6:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Chase De Leo

On the difference between the first and second periods

I don't think it was so much them, I think it was more us. We have to limit our turnovers and they have a good power play, so we can't give them chances on the power play. We have to stay out of the box. We have a lot of games coming up and obviously it sucks right now, to have the lead and give up the win. It's hockey, we have to forget about it quick and bounce back and be ready to go in Colorado on Friday.

On turnovers

It's on us. They're a good team, they have some NHL defensemen who aren't afraid to step up in the play and put some pressure on us. We have to be able to adapt and adjust to changes.

On shorthanded success

It's huge. Obviously we don't want to give the other team power plays and give them the upper hand, but it is nice when we can score and it doesn't really matter if we're shorthanded, on the powerplay or 5-on-5. We have to be able to compete and do our job.

Alex Broadhurst

On his 200th career AHL point

It's special. I think I have about (350) pro games so it's special to me. I wasn't even aware, they just told me. It's a pretty cool feeling. Obviously it sucks with the loss, but surely we'll feel better tomorrow.

On San Diego's three-goal first period

I think we came out with a lot of energy. What really hurt us was going up by two goals and got a little comfortable. We sat back and took our foot off the gas pedal. Credit to them, they took it to us. We're disappointed, it sucks. We're going to watch some video and clean some things up, but if we can start games like that and be consistent throughout the whole game then we should find some wins.

On turnovers

We were doing it to ourselves. We were shooting ourselves in the foot. The blueline turnovers were huge tonight. It cost us the late-game goal that cost us the game. We need to clean it up. It's things we talk about throughout the week when we are practicing and watching video.

On rebounding after the early first-period goal

There's no quit in this locker room. After the second period, we had a chat and we knew they were going to come with a push. We answered the bell a little bit, but didn't come away with the win. You have to like our character and like our will.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the difference between the second and third periods

I don't know if it was at that point in the game, I think they had a strong will out there. They came in hard and forechecked and had good sticks. But we had trouble managing the puck, specifically at our blueline getting pucks out.

On the Griffins forecheck

You can look at different ways to play the game and it comes down to one-on-one decision making with the puck. That's an area we are going to have to continue to harp on. We talk about it and work on it in practice, which is an area we will continue to do. When we play our best, we are managing the puck and making good decisions. We got sloppy on our changes and we got sloppy managing the puck.

On Max Jones

When he's effective, he's very noticeable because he's on the puck and he's hanging onto the puck. He's moving his body as much as anything and when he does that, that's when he's effective. Those are important aspects for him. He's got to keep his composure. When you're a big guy like that, and as physically involved as he is, there's going to be a lot of confrontations. I think he understands that we need him on the ice, and playing, and that's when he'll be the most effective for us.

