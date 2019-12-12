Flames Recall Austin Czarnik from Conditioning Stint; Remains on LTIR

December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





CALGARY, AB. - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Austin Czarnik from his conditioning stint with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. He will remain on the LTIR.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.