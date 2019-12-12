Flames Recall Austin Czarnik from Conditioning Stint; Remains on LTIR
December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
CALGARY, AB. - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Austin Czarnik from his conditioning stint with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. He will remain on the LTIR.
Check out the Stockton Heat Statistics
