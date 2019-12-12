Nathan Walker Assigned to Rampage
December 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Thursday that the Blues have assigned forward Nathan Walker to the San Antonio Rampage.
Walker, 25, was recalled by the Blues on Nov. 24 and appeared in five games with St. Louis, recording a goal and an assist. The Cardiff, Wales native has played in 20 games with the Rampage this season, scoring 12 goals and leading the team with 22 points. Walker's six power play goals are tied for third-most in the league. He had four goals and eight points in his prior six games before he was recalled to the Blues.
The Rampage begin a weekend homestand on Friday night against the Tucson Roadrunners at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is televised on FSSW Plus, and also broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.
Images from this story
|
San Antonio Rampage forward Nathan Walker
(Darren Abate)
