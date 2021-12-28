Texas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Jurusik to Standard Player Contract
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team signed goaltender Matt Jurusik to a standard player contract.
Jurusik, 24, will continue to be assigned to ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, where he has a 6-2-1 record, a 1.66 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. He also started two games on a professional try-out with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins earlier this month and went 1-1-0, with a 2.00 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Jurusik earned a 28-save shutout in his AHL debut Dec. 12 as the Penguins beat Springfield 6-0.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of La Grange, Ill. originally signed a professional try-out with Texas on Jan. 26 following his senior season at Michigan Tech University.
Idaho returns to the ice Friday, Dec. 31 at 6:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
Texas next plays Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Matt Jurusik with the Idaho Steelheads
(Lisa Jordan, Cre8 Studios)
