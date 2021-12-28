Amerks Sign Nazarian and Pritchard to Professional Tyrouts
December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forwards Ara Nazarian and Jacob Pritchard to Professional Tryouts (PTO).
Nazarian, 25, joins the Amerks after starting the 2021-22 season with six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 27 games for the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL). The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward currently ranks third among all Jacksonville skaters in both assists and points and is tied for third on the team in goals.
During the 2020-21 campaign, Nazarian led all Icemen skaters with a career-high 25 goals and 51 points in 70 games. Additionally, the Boxford, Mass., native totaled a team-high 184 shots and was second on the club with 26 assists.
In 151 career ECHL games between Jacksonville and the Adirondack Thunder, Nazarian has recorded 43 goals and 58 assists for 101 points.
Prior to turning pro, Nazarian completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire (H-East) from 2015-2019, where he produced 74 points (33+41) in 138 games with the Wildcats.
Pritchard, 26, comes to Rochester after starting the 2021-22 season with eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 19 games with the Reading Royals (ECHL). The 6-foot-0, 193-pound forward paces all Royals skaters in both goals and points and is tied for team-lead in assists. Additionally, he appeared in one contest with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).
The Macomb Township, Mich., native has totaled seven points (2+7) in 33 career American Hockey League games with Springfield and the Charlotte Checkers. He also notched one goal in six postseason contests with Checkers during the team's run to the 2019 Calder Cup.
In 53 career ECHL games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Wheeling Nailers and Royals, Pritchard has recorded 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points.
Prior to turning pro, the Pritchard played three seasons at St. Lawrence University (ECAC) before finishing his collegiate career at UMass-Amherst (H-East) in 2018-19. In 96 games with the Saints, Pritchard recorded 63 points (27+36) from 2015-18 before joining UMass as a graduate transfer. While with the Minutemen, he registered 47 points (16+31) in 41 games to help the club claim the Hockey East regular-season title in addition to an appearance in the NCAA National Championship game.
Forward Jacob Pritchard with the Reading Royals
Forward Ara Nazarian with the Jacksonville Icemen
