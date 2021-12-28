Ads Finish 2021, Start 2022 with Two Games this Week

December 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals will put a wrap on the 2021 portion of their schedule and begin 2022 this week with three games, including home contests at Panther Arena on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Milwaukee's final home game of 2021 will be on Thursday, December 30th when they play host the Rockford IceHogs at 6 pm. The first 5,000 fans through the gates on Thursday will take home an Admirals Cowbell, courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In addition, Milwaukee's own Pat McCurdy will bring his unique show and dozens of hits to Panther Arena. He will perform pre-game and post-game in the Jägermeister Shot and a Goal Club (formerly the Admirals Bar).

After a road game in Grand Rapids on Friday night, the Admirals will christen 2022 with a 6 pm contest against the Griffins at home on New Year's Day. It will be the first home game on New Year's for the team in exactly 10 years. The first 4,500 fans will go home with a winter hat featuring the Ads new faux-back look, courtesy of TSMGI. Its also our Salute to Letterkenny Night where we will feature the hit Netflix show in our game-ops, including some special video board messages from the cast.

Fans can purchase tickets for Thursday, Saturday, or any Admirals game, by going to the Admirals website, www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.