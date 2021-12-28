Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers and Kolyachonok from Taxi Squad

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forwards Michael Carcone and Blake Speers and defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from Club's Taxi Squad.

The 25-year-old Carcone has recorded 5-7-12 with 35 penalty minutes (PIM) in 21 games with the Roadrunners this season. He leads the team with 66 shots and is tied for third on the team in points. The Ajax, Ont., native has totaled 73-80-153 and 264 PIM in 306 career AHL games. He totaled 15-10-25 with 18 PIM in 35 games during his first season with Tucson in 2020-21. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Carcone signed a two-year two-way contract with Arizona on July 29, 2021.

The 24-year-old Speers has registered 1-1-2 and 12 PIM in 21 games with the Roadrunners this season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native has collected 20-19-39 and 88 PIM in 171 career AHL games. He made his Coyotes debut on Dec. 17 at Anaheim and appeared in three NHL contests with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Speers was drafted by the Devils in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. Speers was acquired by the Coyotes from New Jersey with Taylor Hall in exchange for Arizona's 2020 first round draft choice (conditional), Arizona's 2021 third round draft choice (conditional), forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl on December 16, 2019.

The 20-year-old Kolyachonok was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 26, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman has recorded five points (2-3-5) in 15 games for Tucson and notched the overtime goal in the team's most recent game on December 18. A native of Minsk, Belarus, Kolyachonok is second among Roadrunner defenseman in goals and third in points. Prior to joining the organization, Kolyachonok split his 2020-21 between the KHL's Minsk Dynamo and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

